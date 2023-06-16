EBENSBURG – After more than 40 years of patrolling the streets of Ebensburg Borough, police Chief Terry Wyland will retire on July 1.
Wyland, 66, started his law enforcement career in Ebensburg Borough in August 1982 and became police chief 15 years ago.
The Loretto native, an Army medic and graduate of Bishop Carroll High School, joined the police force after graduating from the police academy with a degree in criminology.
Wyland said that he thought he would stay in Ebensburg several years and then relocate, but he spent his entire career with the borough and raised his family here.
“It’s a pretty good little town,” he said. “As the years went by, there have been more events, and we’re always doing something up here and the town looks like it’s thriving. I credit that to the council and the mayor and the borough managers we’ve had in the past and that we have now. It’s just such a nice place to work.”
Wyland said he enjoyed knowing he was protecting his own community.
“I really enjoyed (patrolling) because I always thought, ‘I’m protecting not only the people, but my friends and their kids and our family, and we’re like a big town, everybody knows everybody,” he said. “I like being out and about with people.”
During his career, Wyland said he has been shot once, received recognition twice for pulling two people out of two separate fires and investigated in a multi-state, multi-country drug ring based in Northern Cambria.
“We got to work a wiretap, and we never, never, never get to do that in a small department,” he said. “That was very rewarding.”
Once he retires, Wyland said that he is looking forward to spending time with his new grandchildren – one born on Christmas Eve and one who is several weeks old.
He also plans to travel to Europe with his wife and to give back to his community by serving with the Dauntless Volunteer Fire Co. and volunteering with the Main Street Partnership.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.