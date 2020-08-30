Ebensburg-area businesses and residents are being encouraged by organizers to participate on Sept. 26 in what’s being billed as “an effort to continue the Ebensburg tradition of celebrating the almighty spud.”
The 2020 “Spud Stroll” has been scheduled as a replacement for the 2020 Ebensburg PotatoFest, which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The idea for the Spud Stroll is to still be able to celebrate what would have been our annual PotatoFest, but on a much smaller scale,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg Borough’s community development director. “This will still give businesses the opportunity to draw people in by hosting their own specials or events, and it will spread things out so that we don’t have a high concentration of people gathering in one place.”
As part of the event, Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will host two Concerts in the Park at Penn Eben Park and extend the hours of the Ebensburg Farmers Market to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Businesses in Ebensburg and Cambria Township are encouraged to offer sidewalk sales, outdoor dining, potato-themed offerings or tastings, events, prize giveaways or other attractions on the day of the event. Businesses that would like to be added to the official event schedule should contact Koss before Friday by calling 814-472-8414 or sending an email to dkoss@ebensburgpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.