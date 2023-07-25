EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough Council approved the renewal of the lease of one of the borough’s metered parking lots Monday at an annual loss of more than $7,000 to the borough.
Council approved the lease renewal of the lot next to High Street Body Shop from Jack Williamson at a rate of $1,300 a month, which is an increase from $1,100.
The motion passed by a 4-2 vote, with Councilmen Robert Miller and Michael Owatt voting against the motion.
The annual cost to lease the lot is $15,600, which exceeds revenue, according to the borough.
In 2020, the lot made $8,553.59; in 2021, $7,524.97; and in 2022, it generated $8,023,77.
According to borough manager Kelly Cook, the revenue from the lot just comes from meter fees and not parking tickets.
“Where’s the other $7,576.23 coming from? The taxpayers,” Owatt asked.
Council President Doug Tusing said that the borough has been subsidizing parking “in general,” and that it is “not a money-making venture.”
He added that it is done to attract people to come to town.
Miller asked how much a tax mill generates for the borough, and Tusing answered about $30,000.
“If we even come out this year (with parking revenue) at $9,000, then we’re still losing $6,000,” Miller said. “ ... We’re just throwing it away.”
Tusing said that the borough pays for parking lot leases, the Young People’s Community Center, the pool and other amenities in the borough for residents.
“We pay for a lot of things that we offer our residents that they do not pay for themselves, he said. “That’s part of the function of local government. So yeah, it’s not a money-making venture.”
“I wouldn’t mind not being money-making, but we’re not even close to breaking even,” Owatt responded.
