Ebensburg native and Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Richard Tavalsky has won, along with a group of peers, a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Crystal Pillar.

The Central Cambria High School graduate served on the student-led IUP-TV Sports production of the 2021 IUP Football Coal Bowl.

That work won the award for “Live Sporting Event for College/University Student Productions” from the academy.

During the production in October 2021, Tavalsky served as the slow-motion replay operator.

The production of the live broadcast was nominated along with a similar production by Shippensburg University students and honored this month in Philadelphia as part of an awards ceremony for professionals in television production by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Tavalsky is a graduate assistant in the strategic communications master’s program at IUP and a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member.

