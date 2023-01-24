EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Municipal Authority is seeking the appraisal of a property built on top of an existing stormwater pipe.
The authority noted that a home at 747 N. Julian St., located within the borough, had been constructed on top of an existing stormwater pipe. The pipe may now need to be replaced with a larger pipe and options are being reviewed by staff.
After an executive session requested by solicitor C.J. Webb, the authority approved an appraisal of the property that will be conducted by Ginger Jakubowski Appraisals & Realty Services Inc., of Johnstown.
During the Monday meeting, the board also approved the application for the H2O grant in the amount of $2,151,586, which will be used for the Ogden tank project and upgrades to the authority’s water treatment plant piping upgrade project.
John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw, the Ebensburg Municipal Authority’s engineer, explained to the authority that the grant had previously been submitted, but that it needed to be resubmitted because of how the amount was rounded and that a number of applications faced similar issues, not just the authority’s.
