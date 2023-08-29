EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough is proceeding with looking for a new police officer, despite initially wanting to subsidize the hire with grant funding.
Borough council was approached at its monthly meeting on Monday by borough officials to add a second round of testing for an individual who was unavailable during the original testing date.
Borough Manager Kelly Cook told council that one of the applicants for the police officer position was sick during the testing date and that the borough’s solicitor approved adding a second testing date, which would be preferred as there are currently two applicants that moved onto the eligibility list.
After approving the motion to add the second testing date for the applicant, Cook reminded council that the position was budgeted for, but that previous chief Terry Wyland had hoped the opportunity for a grant to offset the salary would arise, which has not happened yet this year.
“I truly believe that what we really need to do is to hire someone, irregardless of the grant situation,” Councilman Dave Kuhar said. “Just with some rudimentary numbers here. If you look at the number of shifts per year and you put in minimum numbers for vacation, for training and for sick days, we come out woefully short covering that number of shifts, which means either we go to part-time or it’s an all or part-time.”
He added that most part-time officers have full-time jobs elsewhere, and the borough has incurred overtime costs, which he believed adding another officer would cost less.
“Adding an officer absolutely affords scheduling flexibility that doesn’t exist,” Chief Joseph Laughran said, adding that “the schedule is so tight as it exists” that when training opportunities are available it creates difficulties to fill those shifts.
According to Cook, a new officer’s salary is about $45,000.
Council approved proceeding with the hiring process.
