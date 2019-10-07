McDonald’s of Ebensburg closed on Monday and will remain completely closed until next week to allow for the beginning of what a spokeswoman described on Saturday as “a comprehensive renovation.”
The spokeswoman, Kerry Ford, said in an email that the renovated restaurant, 4374 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, will feature digital menu boards, digital self-order kiosks, table service in the dining room and curbside service through the McDonald’s mobile app.
The restaurant will be closed for “a few days” while renovations begin, Ford said. The drive-through will reopen at some point next week, but the dining room will remain closed until the completely renovated restaurant reopens to the public on or around Nov. 8, she said in a text message Monday.
Ford said that the renovations are part of a joint effort between McDonald’s Corp. and restaurant franchisees through which $6 billion will be invested to modernize most U.S. McDonald’s restaurants. An investment of $266 million will be made to upgrade 360 restaurants in Pennsylvania, according to her email.
Owner-operator Joe Nyanko was quoted in Ford’s email as saying that the renovated McDonald’s of Ebensburg will be “even more comfortable and convenient for our customers.”
He added that he is “hoping to add at least 20 people to (his) restaurant’s crew in the next few months,” maintaining that the new technology in the restaurant will create a greater need for customer service workers.
McDonald’s of Ebensburg is one of 16 McDonald’s restaurants owned and operated by JPN Management, of Hollidaysburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.