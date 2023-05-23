EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court on Tuesday for sending sexually explicit pictures of himself to two teenage girls on Snapchat last year.
Andrew Michael Brothers, 43, entered a guilty plea to corruption of minors in March and was sentenced to three years of probation by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
The mother and stepfather of one of the young girls addressed the court and said how it has impacted their daughter. The girl’s stepfather said that he has felt that there is more consideration for perpetrators of crime than victims and that little support has been given. Both said that they disagreed with the plea agreement, which would not require Brothers to register under SORNA (the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) and would only place him on probation for three years.
Tulowitzki told the parents that if he were to sentence Brothers to jail, he could only sentence him to a maximum of six months of incarceration.
When issuing his sentence, the judge noted that Brothers had a chance to prove if he has changed, and if Brothers would commit another crime, he would be back before the judge to be sentenced to prison time.
Also sentenced by Tulowitzki on Tuesday was Kashonsda Shavonne Roberts.
Roberts, 34, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault before Tulowitzki in March in relation to assault on a school bus matron in October and was sentenced to one month to two years of incarceration. She was granted automatic parole after one month.
Roberts and two other people allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown’s Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched the bus matron in the head and face, according to police.
