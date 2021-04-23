Patch Animation is a start-up business working to change how people cope with grief, while also ushering in a technological disruption to the animation industry.
The global company’s work is headquartered at the Ebensburg home of David Romani.
Romani, 29, is a Bishop Carroll High School and University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown graduate with marketing and accounting degrees and a background in pre-law. He lived in Miami, where he earned a graduate degree in writing and production.
“I moved to New York, where I worked for the biggest creative agencies in the world,” he said.
In his marketing and advertising career, he has written scripts for brands working with Michael Buble, as well as producing freelance content for the NFL, Disney and Lucasfilm.
Along the way, he met his Patch business partners, Kelly Farmer and Sofia Soldevila.
In 2020, the group launched Patch Animation, LLC, a remote full-service animation studio. The trio hopes to make the animation business their full-time jobs.
“ ‘Stached,” their first short film, is about an old man and a hermit crab whose lives collide as they navigate experiences of grief.
Soldevila, head of the story, works remotely from her home in Barcelona, New York.
Farmer, head of design, works from Washington, D.C.
And Romani, head of business operations, lives in Ebensburg. He moved back in 2019.
“I really think there’s no place like home,” he said.
“I really do think this area is special. I knew at some point in time I’d be back. It’s a special place – Ebensburg and all of the Laurel Highlands.”
In one month, the company raised half of the $54,000 funds to hire 25 employees to work on “ ‘Stached,” including producers, senior and junior animators and music composers.
The studio hopes to reach the film’s funding goal by May and release the film in theaters and streaming services in 2022.
Patch is creating a short film using video-game technology that was previously only used in major projects, such as Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian.”
The real-time, 3-D creation platform is called Unreal Engine, developed by Epic Games.
“We believe this is cutting edge,” Romani said.
“It will disrupt the industry because animated films are traditionally made with a lot of different software. It’s messy and expensive. Rendering the cinematic standard 30 frames per second can take hours and those hours are dollar signs, but what’s great about Unreal is we are able to render in real time using one software program, and it’s free. The industry isn’t doing this yet.”
Giving back is also an important part of Patch Animation’s philosophy, and they plan to support a meaningful cause with every project, Romani said.
Part of the proceeds from “ ‘Stached” will support griefHaven, an organization that has provided grief support and education since 2003.
“We are partnering with griefHaven because there are so many people out there dealing with so much,” Romani said.
“Grief is universal, and it’s a taboo discussion that doesn’t get talked about enough.”
Romani formed a plan for Patch with help from Blake Fleegle, Startup Alleghenies coach.
“There’s this perception that tech stuff can only be done in New York, Los Angeles or Silicon Valley,” Fleegle said.
“But the truth is with technology, it can be done anywhere. Patch is a testament to the new economy.”
For more information or to support Patch Animation’s short film, visit www.patchanimation.com/ or www.kickstarter.com/projects/patchanimation/stached-animated-short-film.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
