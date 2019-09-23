An Ebensburg man was jailed on Saturday, accused of assaulting hospital security officers and sending one to the emergency room, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Wayne A. Lewis, 19, who was a patient at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center at the time of the alleged innocent, with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said two security officers were in another patient’s room at the seventh floor of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Good Samaritan building on Saturday when Lewis entered the patient’s room.
Lewis reportedly said, “What do I have to do to go to jail?”
Both officers said, “Do not do anything,” according to a criminal complaint.
Lewis then allegedly punched one officer in the jaw. The officer was sent to the emergency room for treatment, the complaint said.
The second officer suffered scratches to his arm.
Lewis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
