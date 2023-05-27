EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg man was named on Friday as the individual killed in Thursday afternoon Ebensburg-area wreck involving a tri-axle truck, officials said.
Three other people, including the man’s wife and two Cambria County sheriff’s deputies, were injured.
According to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, Richard Dow, 77, of Ebensburg, died of massive blunt force trauma to the head and chest from injuries sustained after the SUV he was driving was hit by a coal truck. The manner of death was ruled accidental.
Lees said that a Maltese poodle also died of injuries sustained in the crash.
As of Friday afternoon, Dow’s wife remained at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and South Center Street in Cambria Township.
Dow’s SUV was turning west from South Center Street onto Route 22 shortly after noon when it was struck by a westbound tri-axle truck.
After the truck hit the SUV, it crossed the center line and struck a Cambria County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the eastbound lane of Route 22, injuring two deputies who were in the vehicle, Lees said.
The deputies were transported to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center and UPMC Altoona, where they were treated for their injuries and released.
The wreck remains under investigation by Cambria Township police and Pennsylvania State Police.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that caution should be used at the intersection as many accidents, including fatal ones, have occurred there.
“That intersection is known to be problematic,” Neugebauer said. “There are lots of accidents there. We just advise everyone to always be very cautious at that intersection, be it driving through it on 22 or entering 22 through that intersection. There’s a reason why that section of road is 45 mph, and there’s a reason why there’s a lot of electronic signage regarding that intersection.”
Both Neugebauer and Lees stressed the importance of caution while driving during the summer, with more cars on the road and children on the streets.
“There’s gonna be kids playing, people running, bicycles. Please exercise extreme caution for this holiday and try and prevent tragedies from occurring,” Lees said.
