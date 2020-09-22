VINCO – An Ebensburg man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of fighting with five police officers and biting a sixth officer when they arrested him for burglary, authorities said.
Anthony Eugene Evanicsko, 30, of the 100 block of Findley Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge John Prebish, of Vinco.
Nanty Glo Borough police charged Evanicsko with six counts of aggravated assault and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, drug possession, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Lower Christoff Street on Sept. 5 for a burglary in progress. Police said when they got there, they found Evanicsko upstairs "trashing the place."
Police said Evanicsko was under the influence of a drug when he came toward them carrying a flashlight and a needle.
Evanicsko ran into a bedroom and barricaded himself inside. Police forced their way inside and used a Taser, the complaint said. Evanicsko allegedly fought with police, biting one of them on the hand. Police recovered two open needles.
Police found a GMC pickup truck parked outside, which did not belong to Evanicsko.
Police said they found a needle on the driver's seat along with a plastic bag with a white powdery substance.
Evanicsko is being held in Cambria County Prison on $100,000 percentage bond.
