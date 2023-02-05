EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg man with over 30 years of experience in business management is running for district judge.
Erik Dill has announced that he is seeking the open seat in District Court 47-3-07, which oversees Ebensburg and Carrolltown boroughs and Cambria, East Carroll and Blacklick townships. The seat was held by Senior District Judge Frederick Creany, who retired last year and now has senior judge status.
Dill, a registered Republican, intends to cross-file – to seek both parties’ nominations – for the primary election.
He is a graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and a minor in business. He has spent the last 23 years working at Target Corp. as an executive lead.
“I care deeply about this community,” Dill said. “My three children and seven nieces and nephews all went to Central Cambria or are currently enrolled. You had better believe that I will do everything in my power to keep all of these communities safe and drug-free.”
Dill said that his experience in business has provided him with skills to be a district judge.
“In my 33 years of management, I have had hundreds of employees and thousands upon thousands of customers. I have always been fair and impartial. I treated everyone as I would want to be treated,” he said. “I learned many things from my father, but what stands out is to be tough but fair, use your head, and people will respect you and your decisions.”
In his spare time, Dill enjoys hunting, fishing, gardening, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.