The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership has been designated as a 2020 Main Street America program by the National Main Street Center, group leaders said Tuesday.
The accreditation “signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization,” according to a press release issued by the Ebensburg group. Eight hundred-sixty economic development programs in the United States received the honor in 2020, including 22 in Pennsylvania.
John Paul Houser, president of the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, said the accreditation “sets us apart and affirms that we are following the national standard for main street programs.”
