The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership was awarded a $43,000 state grant through the COVID-19 Relief – Supporting Elm and Main (SEAM) program to help offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Wednesday.
The partnership is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the borough’s business community, encourage investment in the commercial district and coordinate many of Ebensburg’s special events.
A release from Burns’ office stated that the grant funding will help to defray technology costs incurred for remote work as well as other operational costs during the pandemic.
“Like so many community organizations, the Main Street Partnership had to adjust to a new reality last year, and it’s good to see the state is working to help downtowns affected by the pandemic,” Burns said. “The federal government has sent Pennsylvania a massive amount of COVID relief money, and I’m working to make sure it’s invested wisely and that our area gets its fair share.”
The grant provides financial assistance to community revitalization organizations in older and historic downtowns, commercial districts and neighborhoods.
The program – supported by Keystone Communities funding – is intended to assist Elm Street and Main Street organizations that have been economically impacted by COVID-19.
