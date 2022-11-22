EBENSBURG, Pa. – After 13 years without a tax hike, taxpayers in Ebensburg Borough will see an increase in 2023.
Ebensburg Borough Council on Monday night approved the borough’s $6.6 million 2023 preliminary operating budget and its tax rate, which will now be 16.75 mills, an increase of 3.75 mills. Both passed by a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Robert Miller opposing.
The average taxpayer in Ebensburg Borough will see an increase of about $60, according to Councilman Dave Kuhar.
At the start of the meeting, Council President Doug Tusing noted that the increase was not something that the council took lightly.
“It’s something that we as council people would hope never would be required, but this is a very difficult and unusual budgeting year for us for a number of reasons,” he said, so the tax increase was necessary “in order to maintain the level of service that our residents and our property owners are used to.”
The budget reflects a general fund budget with $2.3 million in revenue and expenses, a water fund budget with $2.3 million in revenue and expenses, a wastewater fund budget with $1.9 million in revenue and expenses and a stormwater fund budget with $228,500 in revenue and expenses.
The budget reflects an increase of 16.5% from the 2022 budget, with the increase primarily coming from higher costs of wages and benefits for borough personnel.
Miller raised concern over the increases in wages. The borough’s American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union workers negotiated a 4% raise, and pay for the borough’s two administrative assistants was brought up to $18 per hour, as they were making wages that the council deemed unacceptable.
Multiple people noted that more money could be made working at fast-food restaurants than in some borough jobs.
Miller said that he did not have an issue with the lower- paid employees getting a raise, but with the across-the-board raises that were also being given, which would raise the pay of employees who were already making more than those who were struggling.
Tusing noted that it had been years since some police officers’ wages were increased. It was also mentioned that the borough only pays half of the salary for the borough’s community development director and that the other half is paid by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.
The borough’s budget and the tax increase is expected to be formally adopted on Dec. 19 and is available for inspection.
