EBENSBURG – The Ebensburg light-up night that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
“We’re disappointed of course,” Community Development Director Danea Koss said.
The annual event always draws a crowd and acts as the kickoff to the borough’s Dickens of a Christmas weekend.
Normal celebrations had already been altered because of the novel coronavirus, but this announcement puts an end to any of the typical gatherings.
Koss said most people are understanding and supportive of the situation, and she hopes the community can return to the traditions next year.
Until then, she recommends residents and visitors get out and safely explore the town and storefronts.
Businesses are continuing to participate in the decorating contest, hosted by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, and the public works crew is dressing up the streets and parks for the holidays with lights, bows and festive banners.
Some modified events set to take place include the Cambria County Historical Society’s virtual gingerbread house contest, ice skating at the North Central Recreation Center at 8:45 p.m. Friday and from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the roving Christmas parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Koss said the procession will zig-zag through the streets of the municipality and make its way to Mylo Park, Crestwood and Emerald Estates.
The event will be shorter than normal, but borough officials think it will allow many to see Santa Claus.
A mailbox for letters to Father Christmas is available at the Young People’s Community Center.
Other events happening Saturday are online trivia hosted by Cresson Lake Playhouse at 8 p.m., a potato soup sale by the Rotary Club of Ebensburg from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Penn Eben Park and a basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. held by the First United Church of Christ.
Although the normal events have been canceled this year, Koss still encourages residents and visitors to continue to shop small for the holidays.
“The business have struggled so much this year,” she said.
Many stores in the borough offer online shopping or curbside pickup to accommodate every customer during this untraditional time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.