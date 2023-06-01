Ebensburg library marks 100 years, plans celebration

EBENSBURG – For 100 years, the Ebensburg Cambria Public Library has been providing area residents with books, programs and other resources.
The library first opened its doors on May 19, 1923, in a single room of the YMCA located in what now is the Noon Collins Inn.
At the time of the library’s opening, there were 417 subscribers, 1,716 volumes of nonfiction and 126 volumes of fiction.
The library board’s past President Mary Miller said that in 1998 the library moved into its fourth and current location at 225 W. High St.
Miller, board President Donna Ridgely and library director Jennifer Link say that a variety of resources bring patrons into the library daily.
In addition to books, patrons can now check out movies and audiobooks at the library.
Link added that with a library card, patrons can also access programs such as ABC Mouse, tutoring programs and ebooks.
One of the biggest hits at the library has been puzzles, which are placed on tables for patrons to work on.
“People just really love it,” Link said.
According to Miller, the library intends to launch a capital gains program to add a meeting space to the library, something she said was too expensive at the time of the building’s construction.
“We get one or two calls a week for people who would like a meeting space and community organizations that would like,” she said.
Link said that the inquiries are not only from countywide organizations but also from Blair County organizations looking for a halfway point to Johnstown and needing a private meeting room.
Currently, the library is seeking $300,000 in donations to cover the cost of the addition.
A block party will be held June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the library lawn to celebrate the library’s anniversary.
The event will feature children’s activities, Simplicity the Clown, food and drinks available for purchase from Bohemian Bean and the Imperial Room.
“The event is just a chance for the community to come together and see the library and celebrate,” Miller said.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
