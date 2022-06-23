EBENSBURG, Pa. – It was an evening full of good food and cool rides at the 18th annual Wheels & Wings in Ebensburg Borough Thursday.
The event featured a wing-off, live music from Giants of Science and a car, truck and motorcycle show.
Alice and Roy Straw, of Ebensburg, were at the event with their young grandchildren. Roy Straw said that the couple tries to attend annually.
“We like the bikes and cars and all the people that I don’t get to see all year until tonight,” he said.
Nate Fox, 5, and Elizabeth Fox, 4, the couple’s grandchildren, both said that they liked seeing the bikes at the event.
Nate said his favorite “had fire on it,” and Elizabeth’s was purple in color.
Danea Koss, director of community development for Ebensburg Borough, described the event as a kickoff to summer.
“I think people are just happy to come out and have nice weather and be able to be outside for an event. You know, get some food, get some, listen to some music, and just walk around and enjoy it,” she said.
Koss said that while the event seems to have its own following of bike and car enthusiasts, the borough is happy for the continued turnout each year.
“We’re happy to be able to have it here and have such a great turnout year after year,” she said. “So, you know, there’s definitely a market for it with residents and visitors that come forward every year.”
