An Ebensburg business is celebrating the holidays with a new program for nonprofit organizations.
Precision Business Solutions, which provides IT support for federal and state government, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, announced its new program, “Philanthro-tech,” this week.
“Throughout the year we have computers that come in when some of our clients’ needs have outgrown that particular machine,” said Niki Ashbrook, Precision Business Solutions director of marketing.
“While those clients can’t use them anymore, the computers are in perfectly good health and can be used by others.”
Philanthro-tech computers will be donated to nonprofit organizations who express an interest, on a first-come, first-served basis. The list of available computers will be updated weekly. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to check back often to see the inventory being offered.
“We are so thankful for the hard work and dedication of nonprofit organizations in our area,” Ashbrook said. “We thought it was the perfect time of year to offer this new program. It’s just a small piece of the IT puzzle, but can help a nonprofit tremendously with the financial burden of upgrading a computer.
“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you.’ ”
Available computers can be found on the company’s website Precisionbs.com. Interested nonprofits can also contact Ashbrook at 814-471-0206 or by emailing marketing@precisionbs.com.
