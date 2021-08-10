EBENSBURG – Ebensburg has been selected for a chance to win a grant for a new dog park.
The area is one of 30 finalists for the 2021 PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant contest. PetSafe will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 communities.
Individuals 18 and older can vote once per day for their community at barkforyourpark.com. Voting will continue through Aug. 31.
Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States.
Following the contest voting period, the five communities with the most votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of new parks and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.
