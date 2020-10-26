EBENSBURG – A billboard with the message "Ebensburg votes Biden" was vandalized overnight into Monday, according to the local group that paid for the message display.
The billboard, located at Route 422 and West High Street, was purchased by the group Huddle Ebensburg.
The message "TRUMP!!" was spray-painted in black letters across the name of the Democratic candidate for president.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is challenging Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Trump will speak at a campaign rally Monday afternoon in Martinsburg, Blair County.
Kara Illig, of Huddle Ebensburg, said the Ebensburg Borough Police Department was contacted about the billboard vandalism.
She said the group reacted to having yard signs repeatedly stolen with it raised money through crowd-funding and purchased two pro-Biden billboards that went up in early October.
Since then, Illig said, members of the group have been the targets of "threats and harassment."
The Tribune-Democrat has reached out to the borough police seeking comment.
Illig said Huddle Ebensburg is "an inclusive grassroots group of Ebensburg-area citizens from a variety of backgrounds and political parties. We formed shortly after Trump was elected."
She added:
"What we believe: While we each hold different views on specific political issues, we huddle together to champion fundamental human decency. We have formed to collectively renounce the hateful rhetoric and racism that has spiked in our small western PA town since Trump was elected in 2016.
"Who is welcome: Everyone is welcome! Facebook group rules should be followed and hate/discriminatory speech is forbidden.
"Why the billboards? Our Biden yard signs were being stolen or vandalized daily, so we decided to crowd-fund a billboard instead. We ended up funding two billboards in less than two hours.
"What it all means: While our area has voted red in the past, Huddle looks to bring the hundreds — if not thousands — of previously silent local Biden supporters to the forefront. We are determined to bring back decency to Ebensburg."
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
