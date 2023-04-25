EBENSBURG, Pa. – Residents of Ebensburg are calling an intersection of High Street by the Ebensburg Borough Office and Penn Eben Park a cause for concern and a safety risk. Multiple accidents with pedestrians have occurred over the past several years, including one several weeks ago.
Laura Wolf, director of Wolf’s Performing Arts and Wolf’s Twirlers, approached council Monday night with a petition of more than 800 signatures for a change in the intersection and potential solutions of what can be done based upon internet research.
Wolf noted that with a recent change prohibiting any parking in the borough parking lot, it has increased traffic across the street for students of her studio and others in the area.
“With the multiple people that we have coming to our studio, it’s not just the dancer, but their siblings that are with them, their parents, and if they’re parking over there, they’re crossing once, then they’re crossing twice,” she said. “So one family could represent a crossing of six pedestrians within the span of one evening. Multiply that by the 100 kids who come in tonight.”
In addition to asking council to revisit its parking lot policy, Wolf provided several suggestions, including reducing one of the two crosswalks at the intersection, repainting the crosswalk and/or installing flashing signs to allow drivers to know that there are pedestrians waiting to cross.
“None of us want anything in the world that’s not safe, and we value literally every resident. The most important thing we do as a governing body is to maintain the safety of the residents and the people who visit,” council President Doug Tusing said, “so I don’t think there’s any reluctance and realizing that funds will need to be spent.”
Councilman Dave Kuhar said that previously, the flashing signs mentioned were discussed while only three current members of council were in office, but the vote failed to pass with only those three members – Kuhar, Tusing and Cecilia Houser – voting for the motion and others voting against due to funding applications that needed to be turned in quickly after the vote.
He added that it would be something they would be willing to explore.
Council voted to temporarily open the unmarked spots in the borough parking lot for the next six months while waiting for a permanent solution with the crossing.
