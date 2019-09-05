EBENSBURG – After review from Ebensburg Borough’s planning commission at a regular meeting Thursday evening, plans for a Dollar General store will go back to the drawing board for adjustments.
Ryan Pardoe, project manager with LIVIC Civil engineers, described plans for a 9,100-square-foot Dollar General store on a 1.5-acre lot along North Center Street, which would also include 30 parking stalls and a loading area for weekly deliveries.
In January, Ebensburg Borough Council voted down an attempt to rezone a portion of the former Central Cambria Middle School athletic fields across the street to house a Dollar General location.
Nearly 50 Ebensburg Borough residents attended a public hearing on the matter in December, and more than a dozen spoke in opposition to the proposed rezoning of that residential parcel.
Residents who live adjacent to the property expressed concerns about increased traffic, decreased property values and a precedent for rezoning residential property to allow for commercial development if the rezoning is approved.
Potential pollution of the borough’s stormwater and reservoirs were other arguments made by residents.
Developer and Ebensburg resident Joe Sinclair initially requested rezoning of the entire field from single household residential to mixed-use commercial last year, but revised those plans and was seeking the rezoning of about an acre of the parcel with frontage along the heavily traveled roadway.
The new plans call for construction of a Dollar General in a wooded area just north of the former Central Cambria Middle School property, which Sinclair owns and has plans for office and retail space that have yet to come to fruition.
On Thursday, the planning commission discussed several issues to resolve before recommending approval to borough council, such as utility installation and stormwater plans.
Pardoe said the Dollar General will be a standalone development, with construction that could be completed in four to five months. A highway occupancy permit is currently being sought from PennDOT, while PennTex Ventures of Monroeville has a purchase agreement to own the property and plans to sign a 15-year lease with Dollar General with 5-year renewal options.
Plans for the store indicate that the location would provide 10 to 12 full-time and part-time jobs and that 41% of the store, about 3,000 square feet, would be dedicated to food and grocery items sold during store hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
One issue raising concern about the project overall was sidewalks that would provide pedestrian access to the store, especially residents of Turner Apartments, which is adjacent to the proposed Dollar General.
Pardoe said sidewalk access would be difficult due to the steep grading that would be required.
Planning commission chairman Michael Bradley said when Dollar General was proposed for the opposite side of the road, it was presented as pedestrian-friendly.
“That was the selling point,” he said.
Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said the grading of the sidewalk should follow the grade of North Center Street and that a lack of sidewalk access would be an important issue for borough council in granting approval for the store.
“We can attempt to provide some level of access there,” Pardoe said. “But it’s nearly impossible to provide an ADA compliant route to the store.”
Penatzer said the borough hasn’t done a sidewalk project yet that doesn’t have the steep slopes Pardoe mentioned and encouraged him to brainstorm alternative ideas for sidewalk access and include those in his next draft of plans.
Penatzer also asked Pardoe and PennTex Ventures about the potential for a different facade on the store, different than the steel, masonry and glass buildings typical of Dollar General locations.
Different ideas were presented to borough council during the previous zoning issue, specifically to comply with a historical overlay that existed on the site of the former middle school athletic fields where the Dollar General was first proposed.
“This is a community, probably one of the nicest communities in our area,” said Bruce Hultman, planning commission member. “It would downgrade our neighborhood to put one of these traditional cookie cutters in here. We’d like you to consider something more aesthetically pleasing to our community.”
