EBENSBURG, Pa. – A dog park project in Ebensburg Borough is one step closer to being a reality.
Borough manager Kelly Cook told council that the Ebensburg Rotary Club has secured necessary funding for the dog park project with the total project cost of $245,000.
The council approved putting the project out to bid, and contracts will be awarded next month.
Council also approved contributing $37,900 to the project, which is included in the bid. The amount is for drainage work that needs to be done in the area of the project that the borough agreed to complete and anticipated completing with in-house labor, but was unable to do so. The funds will come from the borough’s capital budget.
Prior to the issuance of a contract award, the Rotary will be turning over all raised funds to the borough who will oversee the project.
In October, Phil Sutton of the Rotary Club said that more than $146,000 of the funds for the project were from grant monies and the rest were from donations.
After several years of trying to make the project a reality, last year, the Rotary began taking donations for naming amenities in the park, such as benches and watering stations, when project costs rose due to inflation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.