EBENSBURG, Pa. – After several years of planning and fundraising, Ebensburg Borough and the Ebensburg Rotary Club are preparing to put the dog park project out to bid.
Ebensburg Borough Council member Theresa Jacoby informed fellow council members at the council’s monthly meeting on Monday that the council’s recreation committee and members of the Rotary met at the end of last month to discuss the administration of the dog park construction project.
“Both parties are on board that all money’s going to be received by the borough from the Rotary prior to the award of the bid,” she said. “The borough is going to be responsible for ensuring compliance and administering of the grants, and the Rotary is going to assist as much as possible with that.”
Borough Manager Kelly Cook said that a drainage project in the area will occur at the same time.
Phil Sutton, of the Ebensburg Rotary Club, said Wednesday that the current cost estimate of the project is about $245,642 and the group says they have close to just as much in donations and grant funding.
Sutton said that the group has more than $146,000 in grant monies after Rotary and the borough finding out last month that they received a $30,000 grant from the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission.
He added that the group has also raised $53,000 and $9,400 in promised donations.
Sutton said with the amount that the borough is intending to pay for the drainage work, the amount they have will be slightly over the cost estimate.
“We’re hoping we get a little bit left over and would like to add a couple of other amenities to the park,” Sutton said.
“We are still accepting donations because we would like to make the park as nice as we possibly can.”
The project is expected to be bid within the next several months for construction to begin in the spring.
Those interested in donating to the project can do so by contacting info@ebensburgrotary.com or calling 814-619-5872.
