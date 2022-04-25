EBENSBURG – Additional funding is still needed to help bring a dog park to Ebensburg Borough.
Ebensburg Borough Council was told Monday that bids for the park’s construction may come in higher than expected due to the volatility of the market.
The project, which is being organized by the Rotary Club of Ebensburg, was originally slated at $228,000, and the club is currently $38,000 short of that goal according to Phil Sutton, chairman of the Ebensburg Rotary’s dog park committee.
Sutton told council that items such as concrete and fencing may place the project over the original estimate.
Council proposed that the recreation committee meet with members of the rotary when updated estimates are obtained to establish overall procedures on how funding of the project would flow.
The project has been in the works for more than two years and will be owned and maintained by the borough once completed.
Earlier this month, the rotary announced sponsorship opportunities to help fill the funding gaps for the project.
Those interested in donating to the project can do so by contacting info@ebensburgrotary.com or calling 814-619-5872.
Young Peoples Community Center has been donating a portion of funds from its regularly held bingo to the dog park, and $1,000 was donated from the April bingo. The next bingo will be held May 13.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune- Democrat.
