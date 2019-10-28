EBENSBURG – Given how difficult it’s been to properly staff and maintain equipment at its water treatment facility, Ebensburg Borough has tentatively approved a contract with the same company that oversees its wastewater plant to operate both.
More than 15 years ago, Severn Trent took over the borough’s wastewater plant and hired the borough employees on staff there, Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said.
Severn Trent, which is now named Inframark, is now interested in also taking over the borough’s water treatment facility.
The borough has had an open position at that plant since last year, but hasn’t been able to find someone who meets the qualifications for public works duties and pass the certification necessary for the water treatment aspects of the job, Penatzer said.
“It’s becoming increasingly harder to find certified operators,” he said.
Inframark would be able to provide adequate staffing for the plant, which would free the borough from a continued search for a candidate and create a savings in the 2020 budget, Penatzer said.
A proposed three-year contract with Inframark would mean a net cost increase of about $11,500, Penatzer said, which would not create a need for any increases to taxes, garbage or utility rates in the 2020 budget.
“If it makes sense to contract out operations of our sewer plant, then it makes sense to contract out the operation of our water plant,” Penatzer said.
In addition to providing staffing, Penatzer noted that contracting with Inframark would ensure continuity throughout a series of upcoming borough staff retirements, improved operations with standard operating procedures, a preventative maintenance program, engineer availability for problem solving and assured compliance with changing regulations.
The three-year contract would include annual increases of 2% and the borough would remain responsible for its water distribution system, just as it does its sewage collection system.
A borough employee at the water plant would become a member of Inframark’s staff, Penatzer added.
At Monday’s regular meeting, council voted unanimously to tentatively approve Inframark’s oversight of the borough’s water treatment facility.
Presentation of the 2020 draft budget has been postponed until council’s November meeting to include the costs associated with the Inframark contract.
Council is expected to vote on a final contract with Inframark and give tentative approval to the 2020 budget at its November meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council unanimously voted to advertise the sale of a piece of borough-owned property.
Last year, the borough purchased a home on the 200 block of Ogle Street to make it eligible for demolition through the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority.
The authority oversees a demolition fund generated by fees on certain county deeds and mortgages as part of Cambria County’s participation in Act 152.
To date, the demolition fund has paid for the razing of 11 blighted properties throughout the county – three commercial and eight residential sites.
Four more commercial properties, including one commercial duplex, are scheduled for demolition this year.
The Ogle Street property in Ebensburg was demolished earlier this month. The borough’s intention was to dispose of the land once the house was razed, Penatzer said, but to comply with regulations, the land will first be advertised for sale.
Penatzer said the lot is on a steep grade with a small frontage, which limits possibilities for stand-alone development. If no bids are received, council may consider coordinating a subdivision of the land involving adjacent property owners, he said.
