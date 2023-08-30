Ebensburg council welcomes two junior members

EBENSBURG, Pa. – For the first time in two years, Ebensburg Borough Council welcomed two junior council members.
The junior councilor position was first created by borough council in 2002 because it recognized the importance of involving residents of all ages in the decision-making process. Junior members of council do not have the ability to vote like elected representatives do.
Abraham Remillard, a junior homeschooled student, and Isaac Bradley, a junior at Central Cambria High School, applied for the position.
Remillard was sworn in on Monday by Mayor Randy Datsko.
Council Vice President Cecilia Houser called the swearing in a unique opportunity.
“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had one,” she said, “so it’s exciting that we’ve had two contact us about being a part of this.”
Houser was once a junior council member.
Bradley, who was unable to attend Monday, will be sworn in at a later date.
