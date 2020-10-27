EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough Council on Monday night postponed for another month its decision on whether to rezone the old Central Cambria Middle School football field to allow the construction of townhouses there.
The rezoning of the property from single-household residential to multi-household residential was requested by developer Joe Sinclair, whose Central Commons, LLC, owns the former football field on the northeast corner of North Center and Bolton streets. He has described plans to build 16 to 20 “luxury townhomes” there. The rezoning is necessary for such a development to be permitted.
Residents of the area around the property have voiced opposition to the proposed development, including at a hearing held Oct. 19 to gather public input on the rezoning request, citing concerns including the potential for increased traffic on narrow streets and the impact they believed the construction of multi-family housing would have on the character of the neighborhood.
The Cambria County Planning Commission and the Ebensburg Borough Planning Commission have recommended that the zoning be changed as requested, with the stipulation that the area’s historic character overlay continue to apply to the property.
A combination of circumstances meant that only four or five of the borough’s councilors would have been able and willing to vote on the rezoning proposal Monday. Cecilia Houser was absent from the meeting, and Jeffrey Ball had previously signaled his intention to abstain from the vote. Mayor Randy Datsko, who can only vote during council meetings to break a tie, was also absent, so council President Doug Tusing had to step in to act as mayor during the meeting.
That left only Scot May, Theresa Jacoby, Michael Owatt and Dave Kuhar to vote on the proposal, with Tusing available to break a tie if one occurred.
While that did constitute a quorum, May made a motion, seconded by Jacoby, that the matter be tabled until council’s next meeting on Nov. 23, arguing that the entire council should be present for the vote. Owatt joined May and Jacoby in voting for that motion, Kuhar voted against, and Ball abstained.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
• Council granted tentative approval to a draft budget for 2021 that maintains taxes at their current levels, but includes an increase in water rates. The draft budget is being advertised for public inspection, and council is expected to vote on adopting it on Nov. 23.
• Council heard that applications for the to-be-vacant borough manager position are due Nov. 9. The current borough manager, Daniel Penatzer, plans to retire soon. Council’s administration committee intends to conduct interviews in November and December, with the goal of picking a candidate in early January to allow for a start date of Feb. 22.
• Council granted final approval to an ordinance directing that all borough codes and ordinances be edited to replace gender-specific terms with gender-neutral terms, a move that “further expands the borough’s focus on equity and inclusion and is consistent with the borough’s stated diversity objectives,” according to borough staff.
• Council voted to approve a motion designating Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency as the borough’s zoning officer effective Jan. 1, a move made in anticipation of the departure of Penatzer, who currently acts as zoning officer. The agency charges a $55 fee for all zoning opinions; council’s motion specified that $10 of that fee be assessed to the applicant and the remaining $45 to the borough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.