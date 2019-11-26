EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough officials will soon approach the owners of properties adjacent to a newly vacant lot in the borough to determine whether any of them might be interested in purchasing all or part of that lot.
The decision regarding the borough-owned property at 209 E. Ogle St. was made at Monday night’s borough council meeting.
The borough last year bought that property at a judicial sale, and the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority in October had the long-abandoned, blighted house on the lot torn down. The demolition was paid for by the county’s demolition fund, which under Act 152 of 2016 is supported by a $15 fee collected on certain types of deeds and mortgages.
After the demolition, the lot was advertised for sale, with bids due on Nov. 15 – but, when that deadline passed, no bids had been received.
Daniel Penatzer, borough manager, noted during Monday’s council meeting that the lot’s physical characteristics limit its potential for stand-alone development. The lot, which measures 42 feet by 132 feet, slopes steeply and has limited street frontage.
Penatzer had said at October’s council meeting that, if no bids were received, the council could consider coordinating a subdivision of the property among the neighbors. On Monday, Doug Tusing, council president, said it should be determined whether any of those neighbors are interested in owning any of the lot.
“I think we should directly approach the four neighbors,” Tusing said. “I wouldn’t do any subdivision work unless we know there’s interest. Maybe two of them want to split it. Maybe all four of them want to split it. Maybe no one wants it.”
The East Ogle Street house was one of four blighted residential structures demolished recently under a contract awarded in July by the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority to Earthmovers Unlimited Inc., of Kylertown, which submitted the lowest bid of $137,149. The other three structures were located at 1007 Conemaugh Ave., Portage; 317 Bond St., Johnstown; and 752 Central Ave., Johnstown.
Four blighted commercial properties in Cambria County are also set to be torn down under that contract.
Demolition of the first of those four properties, located at 440 Jefferson Ave., Summerhill, began during the week of Nov. 11, Renee Daly, executive director of the authority, said on Tuesday.
The second, located at 206 Main St., Gallitzin, is scheduled to be torn down beginning on Dec. 23, according to Daly. The other two commercial structures included in the contract are located at 415 Cleveland St., Lilly, and 995-999 Roberts St., Nanty Glo. All four of those structures are scheduled to be completely demolished by spring of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.