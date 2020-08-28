EBENSBURG – The members of Ebensburg Borough Council voted this week to grant final approval to the borough’s new application process for permits for parades and other special events.
Under the new Ordinance 653, which was approved unanimously by council at its Monday meeting, anyone who wants to host a special event in the borough shall file an application with the borough manager at least 28 days before the proposed date of the event.
Borough officials began the process of turning over their power to oversee parades and other special events to private organizations after a participant in the borough’s Memorial Day parade on May 25 flew a Confederate battle flag from the back of his tractor, provoking anger among some residents.
Those residents urged borough officials to bar the Confederate flag from being displayed in borough-sanctioned events. The officials responded that they had no legal authority to do so, but would hand over responsibility for future parades and other events to organizations such as the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, which do have the power to impose such restrictions.
Also this week, three members of Ebensburg Borough Council – Scot May, Cecilia Houser and Vice President Dave Kuhar – were appointed to the council’s new standing diversity committee, which was formed in response to the Confederate flag incident.
