EBENSBURG – So much paving, so little time.
It’s the concern of Ebensburg Borough Council, which has numerous streets to be resurfaced following this summer’s borough-wide wastewater project and placement of natural gas lines, along with a large paving project that will start after completion of that work and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of October.
During a regular meeting Monday evening, council approved a contract for paving of all major and some secondary streets south of High Street with Quaker Sales for $522,870.
Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said the worry is when Quaker Sales will finish the paving work it still has to do under a contract with Sippel Development following a $9 million wastewater project completed by the Ebensburg Municipal Authority this summer.
“This is quite a contract we’re issuing,” Penatzer said. “(Quaker Sales) is telling me they can get it done.”
Councilman Scot May was the lone opposed vote to the contract and said he couldn’t vote for the contract without knowing whether Quaker Sales would prioritize the borough’s work above the work remaining in the Sippel Development contract.
Penatzer noted that Sippel Development has been the cause for most of the delays in the wastewater project, not Quaker Sales.
Borough Solicitor Blair Pawlowski added that the borough can’t reject the lowest bid without proving the company is not a competent bidder.
A bid from Grannas Brothers came in about $68 lower than the bid from Quaker Sales, although Penatzer said he’s not sure whether that company could begin work immediately.
The highest bid came from New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. for $582,470.
Penatzer also cautioned council that, although the bids came in lower than estimated, it’s still possible the paving work could exceed the estimated asphalt quantities, but that won’t be known until milling begins.
If milling produces a relatively smooth surface, a lesser asphalt topcoat will be needed, but if milling does not create a sufficiently smooth surface, an additional coat may be required prior to the asphalt topcoat.
A separate paving contractor will finish resurfacing of streets where natural gas lines were replaced.
In addition to the paving contract, council also approved support of Regional Aviation Conservation Recreation Authority (RACRA) pursuing grant funding for resurfacing the runway at the Ebensburg Airport.
John Glass, president of RACRA, said it will cost approximately $500,000 to pave the airport runway and the authority has set aside a required local match of 5%.
“It hasn’t been paved since, I’m thinking the early ’70s,” Glass said. “Like everything else, it needs updated.
Councilman Dave Kuhar asked Penatzer whether a proposal to sell or lease the Ebensburg Airport would be negatively impacted by supporting the authority’s project.
“Regardless of management and oversight of the airport, it still needs a runway,” Penatzer said. “I don’t see this affecting that one way or the other.”
In March, Ebensburg Borough held an executive session about the proposed sale or lease of the airport along Route 22 in Cambria Township, which was presented to the borough’s administrative committee, RACRA and the airport engineer.
RACRA, a nonprofit organization, has operated and managed the airport for more than 10 years and has accomplished improvements through grants and volunteers during that time.
A privately owned, aviation-related business is interested in purchasing the airport and creating a nonprofit organization to own it and operate it as a fixed-based operator.
In 2002, Ebensburg Borough Council was at a crossroads concerning the airport’s future, with many in agreement that the airport was in a deteriorated condition and could not continue operations in that state.
Tribune-Democrat archives show some borough officials felt the airport was important to the region’s economy and supported the borough’s continued operation of it, but others felt the airport was financially draining the borough and should be put up for sale.
Eventually, RACRA was formed and the airport was leased to the authority to allow the airport to continue operations without financial obligation for the borough.
Since 2008, RACRA has reported remodeling the airport administration building, purchasing equipment, making improvements to hangars, installing fencing and listing the airport’s fuel availability on aviation maps to increase fuel sales.
Most recently, between 2013 and 2015, RACRA installed runway lighting, replaced runway signs and resealed the runway.
