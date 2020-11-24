EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough Council voted on Monday night to deny a developer’s request for the rezoning of the old Central Cambria Middle School football field.
Councilor Cecilia Houser, Vice President Dave Kuhar and President Doug Tusing voted in favor of approving an ordinance that would have changed the property’s zoning from single-household residential to multi-household residential. Councilors Michael Owatt, Theresa Jacoby and Scot May voted against the ordinance. Councilor Jeffrey Ball was absent.
With the vote split 3-3, Mayor Randy Datsko was called on to break the tie. “After much consideration,” he said, Datsko cast his vote against approving the ordinance. As a result, the parcel’s zoning will remain single-household residential.
The proposed rezoning had been requested by developer Joe Sinclair, whose Central Commons LLC owns the former football field on the northeast corner of North Center and Bolton streets. Sinclair had described plans to build “luxury townhomes” on the site, and the proposed rezoning to multi-household residential was necessary for such a development to be permitted.
The Cambria County Planning Commission, the Ebensburg Borough Planning Commission and Daniel Penatzer, the borough’s manager and zoning enforcement officer, had all recommended that council approve the rezoning request. However, some residents of the area around the property had objected to the proposed project, citing concerns including the potential for increased traffic on narrow streets.
“We have obviously taken this matter very seriously,” Tusing said after the vote. “We’ve taken all of the comments and consideration into account. Obviously, it’s not a cut-and-dried issue. It’s one of, I think, the few times we’ve had to ask the mayor to step in and break a tie vote.”
Sinclair had previously unsuccessfully attempted to have the zoning of a portion of the property changed to mixed-use village commercial to allow for the construction of a Dollar General store. Neighbors voiced opposition then, too, and the Ebensburg Borough Planning Commission recommended that council vote to deny the rezoning application, which it did in January 2019.
Council later approved the construction of a Dollar General store on a different parcel owned by Central Commons, located across North Center Street from the former football field. The store opened there earlier this year.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
• Council voted unanimously to grant final approval to the borough’s budget for 2021. The budget calls for total revenues of $6,115,030 and for total expenditures of $6,063,450; the general fund budget is balanced with no increase in real estate taxes.
• Council heard that 19 applications have been received for the soon-to-be-vacant borough manager position. Council’s administrative committee – Houser, Jacoby and Kuhar – have reviewed the applications and sought additional information from 12 of the applicants. Initial interviews are slated for December, and the committee hopes to agree on a candidate in early January and to set Feb. 22 as his or her start date. That would allow for a two-week period during which the new manager can work with Penatzer, who plans to retire.
• Council heard that all primary work on the borough’s 2020 sidewalk project has been completed at a final cost of $1,316,800, slightly under the original contract award of $1,371,061. The final bill has been paid, less some small amounts retained for completion of minor items, including reseeding, blacktop repair and alleged damage to a foundation wall.
• Central Cambria High School junior Will Westrick was appointed junior councilor, a position created by council in 2002 to involve youth in the operation of borough government. The position had been vacant since 2012, and there had been no applicants since then until Westrick expressed interest. A junior councilor serves a one-year term, can attend all meetings of council and all committee meetings and can participate in the proceedings, but cannot vote or participate in executive sessions.
• Council viewed a presentation by borough resident Julie Horvath about building a skatepark in Ebensburg, then voted to back the idea and asked Horvath’s group to continue meeting with borough officials and other involved parties to hammer out issues such as location and insurance coverage.
• Council granted tentative approval to an ordinance continuing the borough’s prohibition on front-yard fences, but clarified that pre-existing non-conforming fences may continue to be maintained and that hedges, plants, landscaping materials and low retaining walls are not considered fences. The vote was 5-1, with only May opposed.
• Council granted tentative approval to an ordinance amending the borough’s non-uniform pension plan to include a defined-contribution component for new hires, rather than a defined-benefit component. Under the latter type of plan, a pre-determined retirement benefit is provided and an employer is responsible for providing that benefit, borough officials said; under the former, an employer’s annual contribution is a flat percentage of wages paid.
