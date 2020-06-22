EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough Council voted unanimously on Monday night to adopt a resolution condemning the display of the Confederate battle flag as “inconsistent with the values of the borough, our commonwealth, the United States and with the very essence of the Memorial Day holiday.”
All seven members of the council voted to adopt the resolution, which states that the council “formally rejects any efforts to intimidate any of its residents” and “formally denounces hateful or violent speech directed at any individual or group based on their race or ethnicity.”
The resolution also mentions the thousands of Cambria County citizens who fought for the Union and against the Confederacy during the Civil War – and notes that the Confederate flag was used during the struggle for civil rights in the southern United States as “a symbol of opposition to basic human rights for Black Americans.”
The adoption of the resolution was one of several actions related to the display of the Confederate flag that were taken during Monday night’s meeting. The council also voted to meet with members of a new group called Inclusive Ebensburg to discuss the possible formation of a Diversity Committee in the borough’s government.
Those actions were the latest developments in a controversy that was sparked on May 25 when a participant in the borough’s Memorial Day parade flew the Confederate flag from his tractor.
During a town hall held on Wednesday, council President Doug Tusing expressed his personal disapproval of the display, apologized that it occurred and said that it was not expected or sanctioned by the borough.
However, he explained, the borough solicitor determined that the display of the flag was “completely legal and Constitutionally protected,” and therefore that the borough had no legal authority to ban the flag from borough-sanctioned events – a move that had been called for by more than 2,700 signers of an online petition. Thus, Tusing said, future parades and other events in Ebensburg would be organized by private groups such as the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership that can legally impose content restrictions at their discretion, not by the borough itself.
In accordance with that decision, the council voted 7-0 on Monday night to draft a resolution divesting the borough from any organizational role in any parade or event; to amend the borough’s relationship with the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership so that the latter group’s board is no longer appointed by the council; and to develop an operating agreement with the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.
Also on Monday night, Danea Koss, the borough’s community development director, announced that Ebensburg PotatoFest has been canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s installment of the annual event had been scheduled for Sept. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.