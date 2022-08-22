EBENSBURG, Pa. – Residents in Ebensburg Borough may soon be able to grab beer and wine at the Sheetz store located in the borough.
Council approved a resolution Monday to allow the inter-municipal transfer of restaurant liquor license to the Sheetz store located at 818 W. High St.
As noted by solicitor Blair Pawlowski during a public hearing held prior to the council’s monthly meeting, final determination on the issue would be made by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Mark Kozar, of Pittsburgh firm Flaherty & O’Hara, explained that this was the first step in the process before proceeding to PLCB as the license purchased was from Quaker Steak and Lube in Richland Township and not within the borough.
He explained that the building meets the size and seating requirements by the PLCB for the restaurant liquor license and already has a soda cave that would be converted to a beer cave.
Kozar addressed concerns by the council of security, noting that the stores have cameras outside, inside and also inside the beer case and on the door of the cave as well as other locations.
He noted that Sheetz has added other measures to prevent underage drinking such as checking IDs of all individuals present when making a purchase.
Council woman Theresa Jacoby also raised concerns as to having many businesses with similar licenses, as there was a beer distributor right across the street from Sheetz as well as a bar/ restaurant and others within several blocks.
Kozar said that typically the new license holder must be several hundred feet away, but that it is typically not an issue in smaller communities.
He noted that once the application is filed, those with concerns can typically make comments to the PLCB.
