EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough Council is considering making a portion of Julian Street a two-way street.
Police Chief Terry Wyland told council during its monthly meeting Monday that the idea was proposed by public works director Jeff Evans when council members and borough employees were reevaluating the borough’s winter parking.
Some council members raised concerns about making the street two-way due to Holy Name School being located at the upper part of Julian and Horner streets.
Wyland said that problems experienced by borough police and public works are located at the 200 and 300 blocks of Julian Street, not the 400 and 500 blocks, where the church and school are located.
“If you park on the west side of the street at night time – so now your car is about two, three feet out – we have a lot of problems with school buses getting through in the morning and it does cause a havoc,” he said.
He said where Julian meets Sample Street, near the 100 block, is already two-way.
Wyland said that due to concern about the school zone, “a fair compromise” would be making the stretch from where Julian meets Highland Street up to Horner Street a two-way street because drivers have difficulty accessing their cars in the winter in heavy snow – which creates access issues for buses in that area.
He said from Horner Street up, on the 400 and 500 blocks, there are few residences.
The borough is encouraging feedback from residents on the concept. Those who wish to submit feedback to the borough can do so by calling 814-472-8780 or emailing eburg@ebensburgpa.com.
