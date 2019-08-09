EBENSBURG – When a friend suggested his name to assist with projects for Hauk Designs of Chambersburg, Matt Rosmus never thought it would actually happen.
But, a few days later, he got a call from the company, which has been featured on The History Channel’s “Road Hauks,” and currently has a show called “Hauk Machines,” streaming on Amazon Prime.
Rosmus, owner of Hometown Collision in Ebensburg, was eventually filmed and interviewed at his shop for the second season of the show on Amazon Prime.
New episodes begin streaming Monday.
While Rosmus has since done other projects for Hauk Machines, his body and paint work on a 1955 Chevrolet pickup truck will be featured on the show.
“It was tough with their deadlines,” Rosmus said. “But it looks great. It was a neat project.”
Rosmus said he spent at least 230 hours over a little more than two months rebuilding the truck and also did paint work on a custom 2012 Jeep Wrangler that will be featured on this season of “Hauk Machines.”
Along with a matte clear coat, Rosmus said he finished up some fabrication work and other body work on the Jeep.
Prior to the projects that will be featured on the show, Rosmus completed work on a Range Rover for Hauk Designs and is currently working on another vehicle from one of Hauk Designs’ customers.
Rosmus has been performing body work on vehicles full time for at least 15 years. Three years ago, he and his wife, Adrienne, celebrated the opening of the Tanner Street collision shop.
He said he enjoys the challenges of the job – whether it’s a custom paint project, restoring a classic car or correcting the damage caused by a collision.
“I just like to take something that, for the most part, is scrap, and making it look new again,” he said. “It’s very rewarding in the end.”
