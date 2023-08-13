Ebensburg childcare center to open second location

EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg child care center will soon have a second location.
According to Leah Brooks, owner of Barrels of Fun Exploration Center, she will soon open a second location at 518 N. Center St., Ebensburg, as the center outgrew its current location at 302 Reddinger St.
“The need for daycares in Ebensburg is so high that I felt so bad telling families, “No,” or that they were on a waitlist, and so we started looking at some different places, You have to have a very specific room for a daycare,” she said.
Brooks said that she and her staff have found that children do best separated by age, and that they have been running out of space to do so.
“... We just decided that splitting up those ages really gives them what they need, and to really thrive and be successful,” she said, “so I really see these two different locations with age groups just being wonderful for all the kiddos.”
Brooks said that infants and school-aged children will be at the new location, and that children ages 2 through preschool-aged will be at the current location.
“The school-aged kiddos will have their own room, which is nice,” Brooks said. “Right now, I have the infant rooms split into two small rooms. At this new location, they’ll have one big room, so they’ll be together.
“In our previous location, our school-aged kiddos were mixed in with the preschoolers, and now in this new location, the school-aged kids will have their own room as well, so it’s really the best of both wonderful worlds.”
Brooks, who opened the center in September 2022, said that quick growth speaks to the quality and efforts of her staff.
“I think it speaks so highly of all of my employees; I call them my stars,” she said. “It’s one thing for me to build it and have it ready for the kids, but then it’s another thing to have people who work so hard and care so much for all of the kids that the families see it and the kids feel it.”
According to Brooks, she expects the second location of Barrels of Fun to be open in the fall, pending state licensure.
