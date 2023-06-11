EBENSBURG, Pa. – One hundred years are in the books for the Ebensburg Cambria Public Library.
For a century, the Ebensburg library has been providing area residents with books, programs and sources of knowledge.
A block party was held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the library lawn to celebrate the library’s anniversary.
Anna Elias-Shaffer, of Ebensburg, brought her children to enjoy the celebration.
“Our kids love the library,” she said. “Our house is covered with books. Childhood reading is so important for academic success later in life. We sit and read for hours.”
Her daughter, Tava’esina Shaffer, 3, twirled a hula hoop through a bevy of bubbles.
The event featured children’s activities, music, and food and drinks available for purchase from Bohemian Bean and the Imperial Room.
A declaration from Ebensburg Borough Mayor Randy Datsko stressed the importance of community libraries for Americans.
“Free people need free libraries,” the declaration said. “The library is just as important part of a community’s infrastructure as any road, public building or utility.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky attended the block party.
“Happy birthday to the library,” he said. “The library system is a jewel, an asset to the entire community, and just like all of our community libraries in Cambria County, the Ebensburg Cambria Public Library is active in the community.
Ebensburg Cambria Public Library Vice President Susie Huber said she was pleased with the turnout for the block party. Throughout the day, a steady stream of dozens of people filled the lawn.
“The turnout is phenomenal,” she said. “We wanted a community celebration for everyone to feel welcome and take a look at the library.”
In addition to books, patrons can now check out movies and audiobooks at the library, and they can access programs such as ABC Mouse, tutoring programs and e-books.
The library intends to launch a capital gains program to add a meeting space to the library.
The library first opened its doors on May 19, 1923, in a single room of the YMCA located in what now is the Noon-Collins Inn. At the time of the library’s opening, there were 417 subscribers, 1,716 volumes of nonfiction and 126 volumes of fiction.
Kash Brawley, 3, and mother Sarah Brawley, of Ebensburg, played an oversized Connect Four game Sunday on the library’s lawn.
“It’s really cute for the local community to have something like this for kids his age,” Brawley said, “and it’s a great way to bring the libraries back.”
