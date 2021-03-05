EBENSBURG – While closely monitoring the guidelines and progress in combating the spread of COVID-19, many involved with planning events in Ebensburg Borough and surrounding areas are optimistic that 2021 will allow the region to see community events and programs bounce back.
Ebensburg Borough and Ebensburg Main Street Partnership Community Development Director Danea Koss is hopeful that 2021 will see some of its jewel events – Wheels & Wings, tentatively scheduled for June 24, and PotatoFest, currently planned for Sept. 25 – return to their traditional form.
In 2020, some improvisation with COVID safety in mind was needed to keep the spirit of the two gatherings alive.
Koss recalled: “Rather than our traditional Wheels & Wings, where a lot of the restaurants participate by coming up and setting up a booth, they kind of said ‘Why don’t we make this kind of a roaming thing where all the restaurants still have their own wing specials, and we invite people to walk in town and visit where they want?’
“The restaurants came up with that and called it a Wing Walk. They were able to incorporate social distancing because we didn’t have the crowds and everything was spread out. We would definitely take their lead on that if need be for this year.”
Koss said that when PotatoFest rolled around in the fall, a similar strategy was employed for the borough’s “Spud Stroll.”
“We are hopeful that we can resume our events as they’ve always been held. Luckily, most of all of our events are outdoors, so that’s nice,” Koss said. “There’s just normal social distancing going on for things like our concerts in the park and our homecoming events where people and set up up their own spots with immediate family and friends. For that regard, we’re going to try to host as many of our normal events as possible.”
And with a preliminary schedule that also boasts a movie to be shown in Veterans Park on July 9, a Saturday farmer’s market starting on July 10, the borough’s annual homecoming weekend on July 30-31, six dates for concerts in the park, a fall foliage ride on October 10 and Dickens of a Christmas from
Dec. 3-5, lessons learned in 2020 are ready to be applied this year while also following safety protocols passed down by state and federal entities.
The year’s activities will start with an online event: Virtual Art in Bloom on
April 24-25.
“I think that’s where we would be more mindful of having adequate sanitation facilities and making sure that those are cleaned more regularly. Not that we were ignoring those things before, but just that there’s such a heightened focus now,” Koss said. “So bringing on more volunteers for things like that, more cleaning procedures in place; wiping tables down, that sort of thing. Spreading things out more to incorporate social distancing measures, but really following what policies and procedures are in place from the CDC and the state department and everything at that time.”
‘We just have to be careful’
Dirk Johnson, the borough’s recreation director, oversees the Young People’s Community Center, the Ebensburg Tennis Center and the Ebensburg Swimming Pool.
In 2021, the goal is simple, but the path to get there still has a few COVID-related bumps.
“Just more members, more foot traffic in the buildings,” Johnson said. “Obviously with the way that the guidelines currently are, I don’t think much is going to change in 2021. With the mask mandates still in place, still a lot of people aren’t comfortable with coming to the gym, a lot of people don’t want to wear a mask while playing tennis. At the pool, we had to limit on who could even come to the pool because of the size of the pool itself. We just really be careful with how many people.”
Johnson said that the Ebensburg Swimming Pool capped its maximum attendance at 200 people on a given day while restricting attendance to only residents of Central Cambria School District.
The recreation department is exploring possibilities on what to do while keeping numbers compliant to current gathering and area-size restrictions when the pool reopens this year.
The YPCC didn’t host youth basketball leagues in the fall, but it is hosting its winter basketball league, with 44 teams spread among kindergarten-Grade 2 coed, Grade 3-4 boys and girls and Grade 5-6 boys and girls divisions while remaining compliant with COVID protocols.
The YPCC has made sanitizer and wipes available for everyone entering the building, including those in the basketball leagues, while its benches are sprayed down with Lysol between games.
Even with the challenges faced by the YPCC in the past year, there have been encouraging signs in recent weeks.
“The number of people we’ve had calling just for rental use of the gym has been unbelievable,” Johnson said. “I take at least four, five calls per day just for gym-space rentals. Not just basketball, but volleyball, baseball, softball, and soccer. Anything they can do because they can’t get into the schools right now. Obviously, you can’t go outside at this time of the year, so there’s a lot of (calls).”
Staying on the trail
As many businesses and recreation facilities in the region were in a holding pattern during most of the pandemic-riddled 2020, the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority saw a large increase of usage on its trails throughout the county.
At least in terms of making residents aware of the trails, there wasn’t that big of a change to the recipe.
“We didn’t change anything. We just went into more of an encouraging mode that this is a social-distance activity,” Executive Director Cliff Kitner said. “It’s not only great for body wellness, but mental wellness to just get out and breathe the fresh air in the outdoors, and to enjoy time together as a family.”
For events that the authority hosts on its trails – including the Cambria County Trails Series of running and walking events – there was a juggling act in the late spring and early summer.
“Last year, we had so many changes, particularly at the beginning of the pandemic,” authority program coordinator Caytlin Lusk said. “So much so that we had to cancel our first event, which is the Path of the Flood races. We postponed our second event, the Ghost Town Trail Challenge, so that gave us a little time to get all of the proper plans and reactions in place.”
Working closely with other departments in the county helped keep some of the events running smoothly in 2020.
“One of the key things that helps us stay on track with everything is utilizing the Cambria County Emergency Management (Agency),” Lusk said. “I work closely with (EMA Coordinator) Art Martynuska because he has all of the up-to-date information, all of the resources available and necessary to safely execute these events. He’s helped out tremendously.”
The authority is planning on hosting its annual races with the return of the Path of the Flood Historic Races on May 29, the Ghost Town Trail Challenge on June 19, and the Jim Mayer Trail Family Fun Run on Sept. 4. The Tom Chernisky Trail-a-Thon races on Oct. 2 will be added to the slate this year.
“We had to do some maneuvering and moving around,” Kitner said. “We had to follow all of the protocols, and we still currently are as we’re preparing for this year coming up. Regulations and rules change all the time, so we’re keeping an eye on that stuff. We use all of the PPE at aid stations. We don’t have gatherings at the end of the races anymore. We keep the races under the allotted number of people at a gathering.”
