EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg-area small businessman and former school teacher Howard Terndrup has announced he plans to run for magisterial district Judge.
Terndrup will seek the position of Magisterial Judge of District 47-3-07, which includes five municipalities: Blacklick, Cambria and East Carroll townships; and Carrolltown and Ebensburg boroughs, and is located in Ebensburg Borough.
Terndrup, a registered Republican, will cross-file for the primary election.
Terndrup has spent more than 30 years as a small businessman and was a chemistry teacher at Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensburg.
He is a former board member for REA Energy and a former emergency medical technician for Ebensburg Area Ambulance.
Terndrup is currently a member of the Farm Bureau and the Lloyd Cemetery board in Ebensburg, and chairman of the trustee board of the First United Church of Christ in Ebensburg.
Terndrup said he believes it is important for elected officials to make fair, thorough, common- sense decisions that best serve families and communities.
Terndrup said that he is running because he enjoys serving the community and the position is a way to serve the community.
“I’ve had a lot of experience just in running a small business. When you run a small business, you get into a lot of differences and disagreements, and making judgments and those type of things, which has afforded me a lot of that type of experience,” he said.
Terndrup and his wife, Leigh Ann, live in Cambria Township and have two children and two grandchildren.
