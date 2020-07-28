EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough Council took more steps on Monday night to give up its power to oversee parades and other special events in the borough.
Borough officials began the process of turning over that authority to private organizations after a participant in the borough’s Memorial Day parade on May 25 flew a Confederate battle flag from the back of his tractor, provoking anger among some residents.
Those residents urged borough officials to bar the Confederate flag from being displayed in borough-sanctioned events. The officials responded that they had no legal authority to do so, but would hand over responsibility for future parades and other events to organizations such as the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, which do have the power to impose such restrictions.
“Of course, our resolution isn’t going to begin to resolve the underlying issue of race and inequality, but it does put the borough and the Main Street Partnership in a better position to address the issue of diversity,” said Dan Penatzer, borough manager.
One of two resolutions adopted by council during Monday night’s meeting declared that the 2013 resolution that established the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership is no longer in effect. That move is part of the process of separating the partnership from the borough’s control; the partnership has already obtained its own liability insurance and changed its bylaws so that it appoints its own board members.
The other new resolution signified the borough’s desire to end any oversight or control it has over parades and other special events.
“The purpose of this is to clearly draw a line in the sand acknowledging that, while the borough has sponsored events in the past, they’re relinquishing that now,” Penatzer said. “From this day forward, they’ll no longer be directly involved in the sponsorship or conduct of these events.”
Council granted tentative approval to an ordinance establishing a process by which organizations can apply for permits to host parades and other special events. It also approved an operating agreement laying out the new relationship between Ebensburg Borough and the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, including the level of support to be provided by borough employees and the fee to be paid for that support by the partnership.
Each of the actions passed unanimously.
Council is also expected to create a standing committee on diversity. Like other council committees, such as the recreation committee, the streets committee and the water, wastewater and stormwater committee, the diversity committee would consist of two or three council members and would provide updates on relevant issues during each council meeting.
The diversity committee would serve as the primary liaison between the borough and groups such as Inclusive Ebensburg, which was formed recently by borough residents who spoke out against the display of the Confederate flag in the Memorial Day parade.
