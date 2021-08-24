EBENSBURG – A paving project in Ebensburg Borough set to be completed by the end of September will be delayed.
It was announced at the borough meeting on Monday that a portion of the borough’s upcoming paving project is occurring in the same area as work by Peoples Natural Gas Co., and the borough was contacted by the gas company and asked to delay the work.
Paving will be delayed on the 500 and 600 blocks of North Spruce, West Horner and North West streets and the 700 block of West Horner Street.
“Despite having previously indicated otherwise, they are now requesting that we delay our paving because they have decided to move forward with a project of their own that is within our planned 2021 paving area,” council member Cecilia Houser said.
The borough can delete 25% of the awarded paving project without penalty with the area of the gas company’s project expected to be 15% of the borough’s project.
Houser, who is a member of the council’s Street Committee, added that the gas company’s project will extend into June 2022, which would make the area “in the scope” for paving next fall.
In June, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. was awarded the project at $538,870.33. The company was to begin milling streets Sept. 13, with completion of the project on Sept. 28.
