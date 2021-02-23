EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough announced Monday that it is among a select group of high-performing municipalities to become certified through the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program.
Ebensburg Borough is recognized at the Gold level of certification for meeting the program's performance criteria, which track 131 policies and practices that define a sustainable community.
In earning the Gold certification, the borough is acknowledged for its progress in such areas as community design and land use, energy efficiency, health and wellness, intergovernmental cooperation, recycling and waste reduction, fiscal controls and internal management and operations.
"The borough has a long history of commitment to saving taxpayer dollars, using resources efficiently and applying best practices in municipal government and community development," said Borough Councilman Scot May. "We are pleased to be recognized and be part of the regional community of good government. I would also like to thank Mayor Randy Datsko and Community Development Director Danea Koss for all of their hard work in making this possible. It was definitely a team effort."
The Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification, managed by the Pennsylvania Municipal League in partnership with Sustainable Pittsburgh, is designed for municipalities that are working to save money, conserve resources and serve vibrant communities.
The certification is implemented statewide, recognizing boroughs, municipalities, cities and home rule municipalities across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Municipal League and Sustainable Pittsburgh applaud municipalities for their demonstrated commitment and sustainability performance.
"We are delighted to see Ebensburg Borough distinguished among local governments that are leading the way in applying sustainability to both their operations and management as well as within the community," said Anne McCollum, director of training and development with the Pennsylvania Municipal League.
