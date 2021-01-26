EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough Council voted unanimously on Monday night to hire their pick for the borough manager’s job.
Kelly Cook, who was selected by council’s administrative search committee from a pool of 19 applicants, will start work on Feb. 22. She will replace Daniel Penatzer, Ebensburg’s borough manager for the past 24 years, who is retiring.
“It’s truly an honor to be chosen for this position, and I’m looking forward to it,” Cook said during Monday’s meeting of borough council.
In a press release issued Tuesday announcing her hire, she added, “I have known Dan (Penatzer) on a professional level for over 20 years. I certainly have big shoes to fill, but I will do my best to be the type of manager Ebensburg expects and deserves.”
“As the borough manager position requires a rather unique set of skills and knowledge,” council President Doug Tusing said in that press release, “the search committee was pleased to evaluate a number of highly qualified candidates. Through the process, much weight was given to job-specific education and experience.
“With over 25 years in various positions of municipal government, Kelly quickly emerged as a lead candidate. Although with any job there will be some learning curve, we are confident that, with the support of our excellent staff, Kelly will be able to hit the ground running in her new capacity.”
Cook has previously held management positions in the governments of Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County; Kingston Township, Luzerne County; and the city of Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.
