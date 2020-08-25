EBENSBURG – Citing complaints from borough residents about fire-related nuisances, Ebensburg Borough officials voted on Monday night to ban most burning in the borough.
The members of the borough council voted 5-1 to approve Ordinance 654, which forbids “open burning for any purpose, including the destruction of refuse, the conduct of a salvage operation or the disposal of construction materials.” The ban does not apply to recreational fires in fire rings, which are still permitted.
Mayor Randy Datsko said that Ebensburg police have dealt this summer with a large number of complaints from residents about smoke related to open burning.
“I know, up in my neighborhood, police were up at one residence twice in one day and three times in one weekend,” the mayor said. “Older homes don’t have air conditioning, so people have their windows open.
“Smoke’s coming in. … The borough picks up your leaves – if you can rake them to your burn barrel, you can rake them to the street. We have mandatory garbage pickup, curbside. There’s voluntary recycling. Anything you’d want to burn in a trash barrel, the borough will take care of it for you.”
“I don’t have a problem with banning it,” said Councilor Cecilia Houser. “I understand, with people having their windows open. It’s something that I hear about often, too, as a council member.”
Councilor Scot May voiced concern about the environmental impact of open burning.
“I don’t like taking things away from people,” said Councilor Theresa Jacoby, the only member of council to vote against the ordinance. “I understand what everybody’s saying. I hate putting more limitations on people. I understand both sides.”
May, Houser, Michael Owatt, President Doug Tusing and Vice President Dave Kuhar voted to approve the ban. Councilor Jeffrey Ball was absent.
