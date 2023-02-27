EBENSBURG, Pa. – Years after the project first became an idea, the Ebensburg Borough Council awarded the contract for construction of a new dog park on Monday night.
Three bids were received for the project: Kev’s Excavating, at $201,801, which was withdrawn in error; CH&D Enterprise, at $312,820, and Straw Construction, at $264,039. Straw Construction was awarded the contract contingent upon receiving the funds from the Ebensburg Rotary Club.
Due to the bids being higher than anticipated, additional funds were obtained from an anonymous donor, according to Phil Sutton, with the Ebensburg Rotary Club.
The council previously approved contributing $37,900 to the project, which is included in the bid. The amount is for drainage work that needs to be done in the area of the project that the borough agreed to complete and anticipated completing with in-house labor, but was unable to do so. The funds will come from the borough’s capital budget.
Council President Doug Tusing applauded Sutton after the motion was approved for the project, getting to the point of approving bids after several years of fundraising.
Fundraising efforts for the club increased after inflation increased project costs, and the group offered sponsorships of amenities in the park for a donation.
Borough Manager Kelly Cook said that the park will “be a good addition to the borough.”
