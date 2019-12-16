EBENSBURG – The members of Ebensburg Borough Council voted unanimously on Monday night to grant final approval to a 2020 budget that does not include a real estate tax increase.
The borough’s 2020 operating budget calls for revenues of $6,053,740 and expenditures of $5,892,610, according to a budget synopsis prepared by Daniel Penatzer, borough manager.
2020 will be Ebensburg’s 10th year without a real estate tax increase for general purposes and its ninth year without a real estate tax increase for any reason. The borough’s last real estate tax increase came in 2010 and was meant to accommodate debt associated with the borough’s swimming pool.
The 2020 operating budget is comprised of the general fund budget, the water fund budget, the wastewater fund budget and the stormwater fund budget. Expenditures in all four funds are expected to remain “fairly consistent” from 2019 to 2020, according to the budget synopsis, with the exception of a 4.5% expenditures increase in the water fund budget and a 3.57% expenditures drop in the general fund budget.
The 2020 operating budget represents an overall 0.59% decrease in expenditures from 2019.
