EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough will soon mark its 10th year without a real estate tax increase for general purposes and its ninth year without a real estate tax increase for any reason, according to the borough’s 2020 operating budget, which was tentatively approved unanimously on Monday night by the borough council.
The borough’s 2020 operating budget calls for revenues of $6,053,740 and expenditures of $5,892,610, according to a budget synopsis prepared by Daniel Penatzer, borough manager.
The budget will be advertised for public inspection and put up for final adoption at council’s next meeting in December.
The 2020 operating budget is comprised of the general fund budget, the water fund budget, the wastewater fund budget and the stormwater fund budget. Expenditures in all four funds are expected to remain “fairly consistent” from 2019 to 2020, according to the budget synopsis, with the exception of a 4.5% expenditures increase in the water fund budget and a 3.57% expenditures drop in the general fund budget.
The 2020 operating budget represents a 0.59% decrease in expenditures from 2019, overall. The borough’s last real estate tax increase came in 2010 and was meant to accommodate debt associated with the borough’s swimming pool.
The increase in the water fund budget was attributed by Penatzer to the borough’s decision to contract out the operation of its water treatment facility to the private company Inframark, which already operates the borough’s wastewater treatment plant. Penatzer said last month that the move would ensure adequate staffing, compliance with changing regulations and continuity through the upcoming retirements of some borough employees, among other benefits.
Council voted unanimously on Monday night to grant final approval to a three-year contract with Inframark for operation of both plants. The contract is effective Feb. 1 and is in the amount of $895,255 for the first year of operation.
Meanwhile, the drop in the 2020 general fund budget was because “an inordinate amount” of County Liquid Fuels Program funds was budgeted in 2019 for street resurfacing projects, according to the budget synopsis.
Also on Monday night, the council voted 5-1 to grant final approval to subdivision and land development plans related to a proposed Dollar General store on North Center Street in the borough. Scot May cast the only no vote. The council also approved a developer’s agreement that stipulates responsibility for design review fees and stormwater facilities; that vote was unanimous.
The approval process for the proposed Dollar General has taken more than a year. In January, the council voted against rezoning a portion of the former Central Cambria Middle School athletic fields, on the east side of North Center Street, from residential to commercial in order to accommodate the proposed store. Developers then moved their proposal across the street to the site that was approved on Monday.
After the meeting, May explained that he voted against the plans’ approval in part because he and other borough residents object to the placement of a chain store in the middle of a residential neighborhood and because he feels there are other sites in the borough where the store would be a better fit.
He also noted that the store’s original proposed location, on the east side of the street, was within a historic district. Thus, developers could have been required to build a structure there that matched the character of the neighborhood.
However, the alternate location approved Monday is not within a historic district, and thus there are no conditions on the appearance of the building.
